Kottakkal: Architect Muhsin Kazhungil has generously donated eleven and a half cents of land to the municipality for the construction of a public pond in the area. The pond in East Villur will be developed using modern techniques. Its purpose is to provide a space for local residents to practice swimming and to serve agricultural needs.

Muhsin, an interior architect by profession, handed over the pond's blueprint, which he personally prepared, along with the official consent document, to Municipal Chairman K K Nasar.

K K Nasar stated that construction of the pond would commence after the land is officially acquired and all necessary procedures are completed. Municipal Standing Committee Chairperson Shahana Shafeer, K Muhsin, K Kabeer, A Shafeer, C Babu, K Haris, K Kunjutti, Yaqoob, and others were present at the event.