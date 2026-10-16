The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Suvarna Keralam SK-73 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Friday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by the third prize of ₹5 lakh.

Check the complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr –RA 404595

Consolation prize: ₹5,000 for the remaining series

Second prize: ₹30 Lakhs –RH 448539

Third prize: ₹5 Lakhs -RG 847845

Fourth prize: ₹5000

0356, 0502, 0647, 1081, 1161, 1255, 3923, 4209, 4528, 4787, 4857, 7043, 7319, 7400, 8007, 8121, 8123, 8967, 9139

Fifth prize: ₹2000

1241, 1932, 3134, 4585, 4926, 5857

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Sixth prize: ₹1000

0415, 0572, 0732, 0779, 1205, 2306, 3003, 3704, 3723, 3752, 3921, 5488, 5668, 5709, 5861, 5936, 6138, 6140, 6924, 7130, 7382, 7393, 7894, 8204, 9245

Seventh prize: ₹500

0267, 0310, 0389, 0532, 0615, 0660, 0979, 0989, 1155, 1182, 1617, 1795, 1804, 1842, 1851, 2009, 2044, 2109, 2217, 2289, 2340, 2415, 2832, 3083, 3101, 3219, 3345, 3790, 3825, 3845, 3990, 4021, 4446, 4462, 4550, 4753, 4825, 4850, 5008, 5124, 5627, 5862, 6388, 6437, 6483, 6582, 6666, 6678, 6689, 6831, 6882, 6925, 6978, 7025, 7092, 7118, 7300, 7426, 7462, 7498, 7507, 7741, 7906, 8307, 8373, 8394, 8484, 8495, 8541, 8558, 8944, 9443, 9557, 9820, 9860, 9994

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Winners of the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

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Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar card or PAN card, while submitting their winning ticket.