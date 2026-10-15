Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN-645 result today 15/10/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for PF 502881 | Check complete list
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Karunya Plus KN-645 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Thursday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by the third prize of ₹5 lakh.
Check the complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – PF 502881
Consolation prize: ₹5,000 for the remaining series
Second prize: ₹30 lakh- PA 557675
Third prize: ₹5 lakh- PF 541391
Fourth prize: ₹5000
0431, 2596, 3054, 3315, 3979, 4531, 4647, 4739, 4920, 5371, 5482, 5655, 6679, 6693, 7071, 7165, 8360, 9258, 9715
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Fifth prize: ₹2000
0830, 2286, 3249, 6312, 6314, 8389
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Sixth prize: ₹1000
0865, 1260, 1349, 1699, 2043, 2318, 2865, 3233, 3432, 3459, 3655, 3915, 4303, 4709, 5050, 5143, 5838, 6359, 6793, 7239, 7530, 8112, 8271, 8567, 8780
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Seventh prize: ₹500
0330, 0562, 0619, 0915, 1362, 1635, 1673, 1677, 1907, 1948, 2042, 2133, 2356, 2359, 2469, 2577, 2748, 2812, 2917, 2961, 2983, 3034, 3037, 3149, 3191, 3573, 3781, 3853, 4022, 4042, 4049, 4112, 4209, 4381, 4477, 4628, 4850, 4928, 5021, 5095, 5264, 5302, 5668, 5874, 6075, 6116, 6187, 6390, 6513, 6531, 6732, 6999, 7157, 7350, 7395, 7500, 7551, 7596, 7666, 8001, 8027, 8345, 8370, 8427, 8507, 8514, 8588, 9039, 9202, 9207, 9662, 9705, 9830, 9843, 9876, 9952
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Eighth prize: ₹200
0059, 0124, 0274, 0334, 0519, 0560, 0701, 0765, 0772, 0800, 0827, 1070, 1089, 1570, 1615, 1644, 1698, 1888, 2007, 2229, 2297, 2351, 2423, 2452, 2654, 2766, 2969, 3247, 3264, 3399, 3575, 3611, 3836, 3874, 4388, 4420, 4610, 4640, 4811, 4852, 5293, 5609, 5615, 5638, 6080, 6114, 6263, 6332, 6606, 6746, 6809, 7091, 7098, 7127, 7197, 7226, 7268, 7468, 7546, 7575, 7623, 7727, 7746, 7849, 7864, 7955, 7995, 8066, 8161, 8296, 8371, 8682, 8813, 8825, 8917, 9009, 9138, 9214, 9339, 9367, 9554, 9605, 9606, 9669
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Ninth prize:₹100
0050, 0195, 0335, 0577, 0611, 0691, 0696, 0741, 0743, 0874, 1072, 1201, 1208, 1252, 1465, 1600, 1676, 1685, 1709, 1773, 1781, 2096, 2127, 2163, 2215, 2243, 2475, 2493, 2549, 2607, 2762, 2841, 2927, 2966, 2975, 3029, 3056, 3062, 3067, 3144, 3257, 3333, 3361, 3412, 3454, 3461, 3499, 3531, 3542, 3584, 3595, 3597, 3640, 3700, 3703, 3738, 3744, 3806, 3822, 3910, 3947, 4001, 4059, 4160, 4219, 4289, 4306, 4478, 4513, 4537, 4549, 4582, 4659, 4696, 4712, 4749, 4822, 4984, 5000, 5059, 5071, 5085, 5104, 5130, 5159, 5467, 5529, 5798, 5814, 5892, 5925, 5930, 5942, 6015, 6124, 6200, 6317, 6355, 6552, 6608, 6647, 6673, 6731, 6749, 6935, 7003, 7021, 7030, 7152, 7353, 7390, 7391, 7586, 7631, 7662, 7757, 7832, 7922, 7939, 7951, 7989, 8014, 8044, 8315, 8355, 8358, 8397, 8463, 8470, 8487, 8532, 8555, 8612, 8631, 8641, 8708, 8721, 8755, 8797, 8805, 8886, 9006, 9015, 9122, 9206, 9242, 9245, 9439, 9531, 9612, 9649, 9650, 9697, 9817, 9841, 9971
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Winners of the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar card or PAN card, while submitting their winning ticket.