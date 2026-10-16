Alathur: A public protest has erupted in Vengannoor against the unchecked movement of vehicles originating from quarries. Residents have launched a series of protest activities, including intercepting vehicles operating without valid permits and carrying excessive loads.

The agitation, spearheaded by the Vengannoor Janakeeya Vikasana Samithi (People's Development Committee), began under the slogan 'Quarries: A Scourge on Our Land'.

The protest, which commenced yesterday at 6 am, lasted until 6 pm. The committee decided to launch the protest in response to the severe disruption and hardship these vehicles cause to daily life.

The protest was initiated with the primary demand for solutions to local traffic issues and the suffering endured by residents. Meanwhile, RTO Enforcement officials arrived on the scene and issued fines to four overloaded vehicles.