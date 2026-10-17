Kozhikode: The Kerala government has reconstituted the State Waqf Board, appointing Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) state vice-president M C Mayin Haji as its chairman. The reconstituted board includes Jaseem Sabah, a leader of the Welfare Party of India (WPI), marking what is described as the first time a Jamaat-e-Islami-linked representative has been appointed to the state board.

The government has appointed nine members to the reconstituted board, replacing the existing body amid ongoing legal proceedings before the Kerala High Court and the Supreme Court.

The other members are MLA Kurukkoli Moideen, Mustafal Faisy, Thodiyoor Mohammed Kunju Maulavi, Siraz D Kapasi, Sajna Firoz, Jaseem Sabah, Abdul Majeed Swalahi and Madeena Beegum. Kurukkoli Moideen has been nominated as the representative of MLAs.

Jaseem Sabah, a member of the Melattur Grama Panchayat in Malappuram district, is associated with the Welfare Party of India, which is linked to Jamaat-e-Islami. His inclusion marks a notable development in the composition of the Waqf Board.

Thodiyoor Mohammed Kunju Maulavi represents the Dakshina Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, while Abdul Majeed Swalahi represents Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM).

The government has not included non-Muslim members in the current list of appointments. Their nomination is expected to be addressed in accordance with the Supreme Court's ruling in the matter.

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The reconstitution comes despite the previous board having approximately four-and-a-half years remaining in its tenure.

The government order cites cases pending before the High Court and the Supreme Court and refers to the High Court's direction to address issues concerning the composition of the existing board.

The government had earlier decided to dissolve the board following allegations that some members did not meet the eligibility criteria prescribed under the applicable rules. The board was also caught in a dispute over the appointment of K S Hamsa as chairman by a committee appointed by the former Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in March this year.

Hamsa, the former chairman, had challenged the government's move before the High Court. The case remains pending. The existing board was also facing legal challenges over the eligibility of some of its members.

The High Court had issued an interim order directing the government to take necessary steps to resolve the issues. The government subsequently informed the court that reconstitution of the board was necessary. A restriction imposed by the court on the existing board taking policy decisions was also understood to have influenced the decision.

Mayin Haji, a senior IUML leader and member of the Samastha Kerala Islam Matha Vidyabhyasa Board, has considerable experience in Waqf administration. He served as an elected member of the State Waqf Board representing the mutawalli category—the caretakers or managers of waqf properties—for 18 consecutive years and has served on the board on several occasions.

As both Samastha factions, AP and EK factions, have no representation in the newly constituted body, Samastha leader Rahmathulla Saqafi Elamaram came up with the statement saying that the government's decision is an injustice to Samastha. Musthafal Faizy was included as representative of Samastha. But he had been expelled from Samastha's Mushawara body.