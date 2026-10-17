California murders: US court halts trial over accused Anila Baby’s mental competency
-
A California court has temporarily suspended criminal proceedings against Anila Baby in the high-profile Milpitas double-murder case due to concerns regarding her mental competency.
-
-
Defence attorney Sean George raised the issue under Section 1368 of the California Penal Code, questioning whether the accused can understand the proceedings and assist in her own defence, which the prosecution did not oppose.
-
-
The judge has appointed two medical specialists to evaluate the accused's mental competency, with their findings to be reviewed at the next court hearing scheduled for 18 December.
Mail This Article
In a significant development in the high-profile Milpitas double-murder case, a court in California has suspended criminal proceedings against accused Anila Baby amid concerns about her mental competency to stand trial.
Defence attorney Sean George appeared before Judge Megan Piano in Mental Health Court (Department 24) and raised concerns about his client's mental competency under Section 1368 of the California Penal Code. The provision concerns whether an accused person can understand court proceedings and assist in their own defence, rather than their mental state at the time of the alleged offence.
The prosecution, representing the District Attorney's Office, did not oppose the defence motion. After considering the arguments, Judge Piano ordered a temporary stay of all criminal proceedings.
As part of the legal process, the court appointed two medical specialists to evaluate Anila Baby's mental competency and submit their findings. The court will review the reports at the next hearing, scheduled for December 18.