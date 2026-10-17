In a significant development in the high-profile Milpitas double-murder case, a court in California has suspended criminal proceedings against accused Anila Baby amid concerns about her mental competency to stand trial.

Defence attorney Sean George appeared before Judge Megan Piano in Mental Health Court (Department 24) and raised concerns about his client's mental competency under Section 1368 of the California Penal Code. The provision concerns whether an accused person can understand court proceedings and assist in their own defence, rather than their mental state at the time of the alleged offence.

The prosecution, representing the District Attorney's Office, did not oppose the defence motion. After considering the arguments, Judge Piano ordered a temporary stay of all criminal proceedings.

As part of the legal process, the court appointed two medical specialists to evaluate Anila Baby's mental competency and submit their findings. The court will review the reports at the next hearing, scheduled for December 18.