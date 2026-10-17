Kochi: When a young mother consulted doctors about her daughter’s persistent problem with dry, discoloured lips, she received the exact same advice from every single one: “Apply a chemical-free lip balm regularly”.

She tried one brand after another, but nothing seemed to work. That was when the mother, who hails from a family rooted in Ayurvedic traditions, decided to take matters into her own hands. Today, Shiny Lawrence, a resident of Chulli in Mookkannoor, handcrafts chemical-free lip balms right from her home, shipping them to happy customers across India, Australia, and the UK.

Shiny honed the art of making 100% natural, chemical-free lip balms through specialised training offered by the Khadi Board and the ESAF Foundation’s Women’s Empowerment Centre in Aluva. At the time, turning entrepreneur was the last thing on her mind; all she cared about was relieving her daughter’s discomfort. But once the homemade balm worked wonders, her daughter's friends, who faced similar issues, began asking for their own batches. Realising the potential, Shiny secured the required manufacturing licenses three years ago and officially launched her brand, ‘Serene’.

The formulation has been tested and certified completely chemical-free by the CARe Keralam (Confederation of Ayurvedic Renaissance-Keralam Ltd.) laboratory at the Koratty InfoPark. 'Serene' is currently available in three variants: Beetroot, Strawberry, and Almond. The Beetroot and Strawberry flavours offer a subtle, natural tint, while the untinted Almond variant has found great popularity among men.

Shiny doesn't rely on flashy commercials or paid advertising. Instead, her business runs almost entirely on word-of-mouth praise from satisfied users, driving steady sales primarily through online orders.