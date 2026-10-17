Kanjoor: A public open-air gym located near the Coast Guard facility along the Kanjoor–Thuravunkara–Chethikkode Road is in a state of sheer neglect, rapidly being swallowed by wild thickets and weeds. Set up just two years ago by the District Panchayat at an investment of ₹10 lakh, the facility is now falling into ruin.

The facility has been a regular fitness hub for residents across Thuravunkara, Chethikkode, and Nayathode, as well as occupants of nearby apartment complexes and Coast Guard personnel.

Over time, it had also evolved into a favorite evening retreat for locals. Situated right next to the airport runway, the gym offered a panoramic vantage point to watch flights take off and touch down, with the Chengal stream flowing gently along its edge.

Despite the thick overgrowth, patrons still trickle in, though the surrounding bush has become a major safety concern. Visitors, many of whom come with young children, worry about the imminent danger of venomous snakes and reptiles lurking in the undergrowth. The scenic view of the runway has also been virtually obscured.

Compounding the problem, excavated soil from the Kerala Water Authority's (KWA) pipeline-laying work along the road was dumped right next to the gym. This not only turned the premises into an unhygienic eyesore, but the soil mounds themselves have now turned into dense mounds of weeds.

Maintaining the gym falls under the purview of local governance. However, because the site straddles the border between Kanjoor and Sreemoolanagaram panchayats, both authorities have been caught in a game of passing the buck, each shrugging off responsibility. Meanwhile, the monsoon rains have only accelerated the unchecked growth of brush and wild grass.

The facility was originally realized during the tenure of former District Panchayat member Sarada Mohan, envisioned as a prime community space combining public health and recreation. A ₹25-lakh expansion master plan, proposing a protective roof, an adjacent botanical garden, park benches, a women-run café, and bio-toilets, had been submitted to CIAL, but the ambitious plan never saw the light of day.