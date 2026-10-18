Erumely: The Health Department carried out surprise inspections across Erumely, Kanjirappally, and Mundakkayam. The inspection drive was led by Dr. Dhanya Susheelan, Medical Officer at the Community Health Centre (CHC), alongside Block Health Supervisor Pramod Babu and Health Inspectors Vinod Kumar, Brijesh, and Shaiju.

The Medical Officer stated that sanitation standards will be strictly enforced across hotels and other food establishments. She emphasized that all food-handling staff must possess valid medical fitness certificates, and the quality of drinking water served to the public will be closely monitored.

Officials also confirmed that mandatory water testing for all public drinking water sources and commercial establishments, including eateries, will be completed before the pilgrimage season begins. In addition, extensive chlorination of water bodies and targeted mosquito control drives will be rolled out shortly.