Amid reports that the Kerala government has decided to cancel licences permitting the sale of Horti wine through bakeries, a Thrissur bakery owner who obtained his licence last month after a year-long process has expressed concern over the reported move. Krishnakumar (51), who runs MRC Bakery in Povuthussery, Thrissur, applied for the licence in November 2025. He said the process took considerable time as he was unfamiliar with the procedures and had to submit several documents at different stages.

"As it was new for me and I did not know the whole process, it took time. I had to present several documents at various times as needed," Krishnakumar told Onmanorama.

After receiving the licence, he placed an order for seven cartons of Horti wine from the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (KSDC), worth around ₹42,000. "Once I received the licence, I billed seven cartons from KSDC for around ₹42,000. However, the process had not been completed, as excise officials were yet to open the cartons and verify the contents against the bill," he said.

Krishnakumar took over the bakery in 2023. His father had started the establishment in 1970.

He said he had not received any formal communication from officials regarding the reported decision and was waiting for the government order. "Of course, it will cause me deep financial and emotional distress, but I will definitely abide by the government," he said, adding that he had spent a year working to secure the licence and incurred other expenses in the process.

Four manufacturing units had been granted permission to produce Horti wine under the state government's initiative. The move was based on an amendment to the Foreign Liquor Rules introduced by the second Pinarayi Vijayan government in January 2024.

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The amendment permitted the sale of fruit wine through hypermarkets, supermarkets, shopping malls and bakeries with a minimum floor area of 100 square metres. However, consumption of the beverage was prohibited on the premises where it was sold.

The annual licence fee for retailers was fixed at ₹10,000, and licensed outlets were entitled to a 20 per cent commission on sales.