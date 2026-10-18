Days after a fatal car crash at Nedumbassery claimed three lives, Nooha Sajeev, mother of the prime accused, 19-year-old Suhail Sajeev, has appealed for privacy for her family, urging people not to circulate unverified claims or spread hatred against them.

In a video message shared on the social media pages of Iha Designs, the designer boutique she owns, Nooha expressed condolences to the victims' families and said she understood their grief. She also pledged her family's continued support to them.

“I understand the unbearable pain of losing children who were raised with so much love and hope. My words cannot ease the grief of their parents, but I offer my heartfelt condolences,” she said. This was the first time Nooha, who had been highly active on social media before the accident, made a public statement since the incident.

The video message surfaced a day after an Angamaly court rejected Suhail’s bail plea. The Mini Cooper involved in the crash was a birthday gift from his family, and a vlog in which Nooha revealed the car as a surprise has since gone viral online.

Calling for a fair investigation, she added: “Let the incident be probed by the appropriate authorities. Let the law take its course. Let everything happen with utmost sincerity. I wish only the truth to come out.”

Acknowledging the anger and debate surrounding the accident on social media, Nooha appealed to people to respect her family's privacy during what she described as an extremely difficult time.

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“We are also ordinary people. There are four members in our family, and we have a life ahead of us. I know people are angry with us, but I request them not to circulate baseless opinions about my family. Please remember that I am a mother, too,” she said.

She said she was struggling to cope with conflicting emotions - concern over her son's future and sorrow over the deaths of the three young people. “I do not know what to do or what to say. I was not even able to get up and sit,” she said.

The crash occurred when a Mini Cooper driven by Suhail allegedly collided with a scooter carrying Eyas, Gopika and Devika, all of whom later died of their injuries.

The incident triggered widespread public debate after allegations emerged that Suhail was driving at high speed while intoxicated. He was also alleged to have told residents who confronted him after the crash that his father would take care of everything. The case has prompted discussions on parental responsibility, access to luxury vehicles and alleged underage or excessive drinking.

On Saturday, the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Angamaly dismissed the bail applications of Suhail and three co-accused - Ninav, 19, Joyal S Anto, 19, and Ameen Sha, 19.

Nooha reiterated that she and her family would stand by the victims' families. She said she did not wish to compare anyone's suffering, but appealed to the public to refrain from spreading unverified information about her family.