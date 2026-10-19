A 21-year-old man was killed and his friend critically injured after the scooter they were travelling on lost control and plunged into a gorge along the Kochi–Dhanushkodi National Highway on Monday.

​The deceased has been identified as Adithyan (21), son of Pramod, hailing from Nalambattuparamparambil, Ezhikkara, Paravur, Ernakulam. His friend and co-passenger, Bhagath Krishnan (21) of Kalathiparambil, Paravur, is currently receiving intensive medical care for severe injuries.

​The tragic incident occurred around 10 am on Monday near the "Moonnu Kalunku" area close to Neriyamangalam along the Kochi–Dhanushkodi National Highway. The duo was returning to Paravur from Adimali when their scooter lost control and veered off the road into the deep gorge.

​Adithyan suffered fatal injuries after landing on the rocky riverbed below and died at the scene. Highway construction workers stationed nearby initiated rescue operations and rushed both victims to the hospital. Bhagath Krishnan is undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at a private hospital in Kothamangalam. Local police arrived at the accident site and initiated preliminary legal proceedings.

Adithyan's body has been kept at the Kothamangalam Taluk Hospital mortuary and will be handed over to his relatives following inquest procedures.