Malappuram: Minister P K Kunhalikutty visited Valiyangadi to inspect the site of the historic public well, popularly known as 'Muthassikinar' (grand old well), which collapsed around 4:30 p m yesterday, disrupting the drinking water supply to numerous local families and traders. During the visit, the minister directed the authorities concerned to begin reconstruction work on an emergency footing.

Built by the British administration in 1916, the 110-year-old well had served as a vital source of fresh drinking water for generations. It had recently developed visible cracks along its parapet wall and masonry. Preliminary assessments suggest that the fissures extended deeper into the well's structure, eventually triggering the collapse.

More than 100 households under the Parammal drinking water initiative depended on the well for their daily needs, alongside dozens of local commercial establishments. The sudden collapse of the well has left those families and businesses facing a severe disruption in their water supply.

Although the municipality had recently announced an allocation of ₹3.5 lakh for the well's urgent restoration, the collapse occurred before repair work could begin. Beyond its practical importance, Muthassikinar holds considerable historical and cultural significance for the people of Valiyangadi. It had long served as a popular evening gathering spot and an emotional landmark for generations of residents.

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With the well's collapse cutting off a crucial water source, reconstruction from the ground up is now considered necessary. The minister's visit and directive to expedite the work come as residents and traders await the restoration of their essential water supply.

The minister was accompanied by P K Bava, Eastern Salim, Hakeem Kolmanna, Ward Councillor Saleena Jasmin, Razak Valan, Salam Valan, K P Ashraf, Muhsin Thoompath, Basheer Pattarkadavu, C H Raoof, P K Arshad and P K Niyas.