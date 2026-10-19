Perinjanam: The Community Health Centre (CHC) here has turned into a haven for stray dogs, posing a constant safety threat to visitors and patients. Administered by the Mathilakam Block Panchayat, the hospital caters to hundreds of patients daily, yet residents allege that authorities have turned a blind eye to the escalating canine menace.

Inpatient care at the facility has been suspended for over a year due to an acute shortage of doctors. As the sole medical lifeline for low-income families across this coastal belt, the hospital now wears a deserted look, with empty wards and corridors effectively taken over by packs of dogs. The crisis is compounded by a severe deficit of other essential healthcare and support staff, hitting patients who had relied on the facility's round-the-clock inpatient services for decades.

Residents point out that overall infrastructure and maintenance have deteriorated significantly in recent times. Inpatient admissions were brought to a grinding halt following a mandate requiring a minimum strength of 11 doctors to operate the ward.

Adding to the administrative vacuum, the CHC currently functions without a permanent Medical Superintendent. Demanding immediate intervention, the local community has urged authorities to recruit the required medical personnel and restore the hospital to full working capacity.