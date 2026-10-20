The Kovalam Police on Tuesday arrested a state government Health Inspector in connection with the sexual exploitation of a minor at a spa near here. However, the police are yet to disclose the identity of the accused.

The case pertains to the alleged sexual abuse of a minor girl at a spa. She was allegedly brought to Kerala by her maternal aunt and the latter’s husband using forged identity documents, including an Aadhaar card that falsely stated her age as 20.

The police uncovered an alleged benami link to the Health Inspector after digital evidence recovered from Nishanth’s mobile phone reportedly pointed to the official’s financial interests in the establishment.

The inspector was taken into custody around 11 am, and procedures to formally record his arrest were under way, an official said. He is also expected to be produced before a magistrate.

According to the police, the arrest followed the tracing of financial transactions from the Health Inspector to the other accused during the investigation.

The teenager had allegedly been made to work at several spas in the region since July. The exploitation came to light after she developed a relationship with a young man working at one of the establishments and attempted to flee with him. Subsequent counselling revealed the alleged exploitation, prompting police intervention.

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The case has triggered a statewide crackdown on illegal spa and wellness establishments. The police have inspected 586 of Kerala’s 821 registered facilities, registered 14 cases and arrested five people. Notices have also been served on 44 spas for alleged violations of statutory and operational norms.