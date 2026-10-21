Kottayam: Two young women were killed after their scooter collided with a private bus at 13th Mile in Kottayam on Wednesday morning.

The women were identified as Ashley (22), daughter of Thomas of Vattakkavungal, and Kripa (25), daughter of Fr. Kuriakose of Kaduvumbhagom, Pampady.

The two were travelling towards Ponkunnam when a car ahead of them braked suddenly, causing the scooter rider to lose balance and fall in front of the bus.

The Pampady police have registered a case in connection with the accident under Sections 106 (1) (rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide) and 281 (rash or negligent driving on a public way that endangers human life) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The bus driver has been named as an accused in the FIR. However, the police are examining CCTV footage and footage from the bus's dash camera to ascertain the cause of the accident, Pampady police told Onmanorama.