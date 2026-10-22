Scenic paradise turned travel hazard

Nestled deep within the forest, Chekadi in Wayanad is renowned for its vast expanses of lush paddy fields and serene countryside charm. Every day, and particularly on weekends, hundreds of visitors travel to this picturesque hamlet to take in its natural beauty. However, the journey to and through the village has become a perilous ordeal, with virtually every access road lying in ruins and posing severe risks to motorists.

Vehicle traps and broken routes

The main thoroughfare stretching from Palakkolli to Chekadi has degraded significantly. While a small section inside the forest was retarred last year, the rest of the corridor remains riddled with deep craters and ruts. Similarly, the Pakkam–Kuruva–Pannikkal road is completely dilapidated. Along the stretch from Pannikkal to Chekadi, blocked drainage channels have forced storm run-off to surge directly over the road surface, eroding the shoulders and creating massive pits right next to concrete patches.

Unsuspecting tourists bear the brunt

When drivers attempt to pull over or yield to oncoming traffic, their wheels frequently slide off the tarmac into deep ditches. In many instances, stranded vehicles have had to be towed out with the help of local residents. Over the past few days alone, several cars and two-wheelers belonging to tourists from outside the district have suffered mechanical breakdowns or become trapped. Unaware of the treacherous conditions, visitors arrive expecting a tranquil getaway, only to find themselves navigating a nightmare terrain.

Urgent repair demands

The road damage extends to key routes including Thonikkadavu–Chekadi and Veeradi–Pannikkal, where even the foundational layers have crumbled. Regular commuters and daily bus passengers report suffering intense physical strain due to the constant jolting. Local residents and visitors have urged authorities to take swift action by undertaking emergency road repairs and filling up dangerous roadside pits before a major accident occurs.