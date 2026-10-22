Kalpetta: A team of officials from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the Mini Cooper crash at Nedumbassery visited the house of Devika, one of the three victims, at Madakkimala near Kalpetta in Wayanad on Thursday and recorded the statements of her parents and close relatives.

Devika was killed along with her two friends, Gopika from Palakkad and Eyas from Karnataka, in a horrific road accident at Nedumbassery in Ernakulam district on October 11.

The 19-year-old accused, Suhail Sajeev, who was allegedly driving the luxury Mini Cooper involved in the accident, has been arrested and admitted to a borstal institution.

The SIT team, headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Baiju Poulose, interacted with Devika’s parents and close relatives and gathered details about the victim and the circumstances surrounding the incident. The statement-recording process lasted more than an hour, during which the team collected information from the family as part of the ongoing investigation.

Later, Devika’s mother, Saritha, told the media that the family had full faith in the SIT and expected a thorough and impartial investigation into the case.

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“We have full faith in the investigation team. They assured us that the case would be investigated without any lapses and that justice would be ensured for our daughter. The team collected all the details from us,” she said.

Asked whether anyone from the accused’s family had contacted them, Saritha said no one from the family had approached them so far.

“None of the accused’s family members have contacted any of us till date. There have also been no attempts to pressure us into backing out of our fight to ensure justice for all the victims,” she added.

The visit comes as the SIT continues its investigation into the fatal accident that claimed the lives of three young people. The recording of statements from the victim’s family is expected to form part of the evidence being gathered by the team as it examines the circumstances of the crash and the events leading up to it.