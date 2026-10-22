Kalpetta: Wayanad police arrested two more persons in connection with a highway robbery near Meenangadi in which a 10-member gang allegedly sprayed pepper spray on a car passenger, forcibly pulled him out of his vehicle and fled with ₹21,000 in cash and his Toyota Innova.

A native of Koduvally, the victim was coming from Begur in Karnataka and was on the way to Koduvally in Kozhikode district. Police have also taken into custody one more person in connection with the case on Thursday, but his arrest is yet to be registered, police said.

The incident occurred near the Food Corporation of India (FCI) godown at Meenangadi on September 30. Two persons, Thazhekuniyil M Ranju, a native of Peringalam, and Saurav Sunil, 26, Saurav Nivas, Mattannur, had been arrested earlier in connection with the case.

The latest arrests were of Puthupparambil Pranav, 24, a native of Mele Muringoli, Manathana and Urakkundu Parambil Kanakaraj K, 28, a native of Muzhakkunnu, both in Kannur district.

According to police, the two are alleged to have been involved in criminal activities in the past. While one case is registered against Pranav at the Peravoor police station, Kanakaraj has multiple cases registered against him at various police stations, including Muzhakkunnu, Koothuparamba (both in Kannur), and Karipur (Kozhikode), police said.

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The duo, who had been absconding for nearly three weeks, were taken into custody from a hideout at Edathotty, near Peravoor in Kannur district in the early hours of the day.

The arrests followed a joint operation by two police teams, one led by Ambalavayal Circle Inspector Biju Antony and the other operating under the supervision of Sulthan Bathery Deputy Superintendent of Police Abdul Karim, under the special supervision of District Police Chief S Devamanohar.

According to police, six more persons allegedly involved in the robbery are yet to be arrested. Special teams have been deployed at various locations in Wayanad and neighbouring states to trace the remaining suspects.

The investigation is continuing to establish the role of each accused and apprehend all those involved in the robbery, police said. Produced at the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court I, Sulthan Bathery, both the accused have been remanded to Judicial custody for 14 days.