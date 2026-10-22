Wild bison charges at tourists on bike, two injured at Valparai
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Two tourists sustained minor injuries when a wild bison charged at their two-wheeler near Valparai in Palakkad.
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The incident took place as a group of four tourists were returning on motorbikes from sightseeing in the Cinchona area.
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A tragedy was averted because occupants of a trailing car honked and shouted, startling the animal and forcing it to retreat.
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Palakkad: Two tourists sustained minor injuries after a wild bison charged at their two-wheeler near Valparai. The incident occurred while a four-member group of tourists were returning on two motorbikes after visiting popular sightseeing spots in the Cinchona area.
Quick intervention averts tragedy
According to locals, the wild gaur rushed towards the riders as they reached an area locally designated as 2/3. As the animal charged, occupants of a car trailing behind the two-wheelers began honking and shouting loudly. The sudden commotion startled the animal, forcing it to retreat, enabling the young men to escape without severe injuries.