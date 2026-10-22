Palakkad: Two tourists sustained minor injuries after a wild bison charged at their two-wheeler near Valparai. The incident occurred while a four-member group of tourists were returning on two motorbikes after visiting popular sightseeing spots in the Cinchona area.

Quick intervention averts tragedy

According to locals, the wild gaur rushed towards the riders as they reached an area locally designated as 2/3. As the animal charged, occupants of a car trailing behind the two-wheelers began honking and shouting loudly. The sudden commotion startled the animal, forcing it to retreat, enabling the young men to escape without severe injuries.