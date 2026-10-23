Kozhikode: The PRISM (Paediatric Rare Inherited, Skeletal, and Muscular Disorders) Clinic, dedicated to children with rare genetic musculoskeletal conditions, was inaugurated at Baby Memorial Hospital (BMH) by disability rights activist and motivational speaker Dhanya Ravi. The clinic’s official logo was also unveiled during the event.

BMH Chairman Dr K G Alexander presided over the function. Clinic Lead Dr Eashwar T Ramani, Clinic Coordinator Dr Ujjwal George, and BMH Cluster Head & General Manager (Marketing) Dr. V Ajesh Nambiar were among those who addressed the gathering.

The PRISM Clinic is designed to provide comprehensive, multidisciplinary care under one roof for pediatric patients diagnosed with rare genetic, bone, and muscular disorders. Having specialists from genetics, neurology, paediatrics, orthopaedics, and physical medicine & rehabilitation (PMR) evaluate a child on the same day in a single centre is an initiative rarely seen in the country.

The core medical team comprises Dr Eashwar T Ramani, Dr Shaji Thomas John, Dr Mohammed Shabeer, Dr Anju Anna Cherian, Dr V Muhlisa, Major Dr N P Prageeth, and Dr Ujjwal George. The inaugural event also featured entertainment programs led by cine-mimicry artist Devaraj Dev.