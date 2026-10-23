Kochi: The Kochi City police have invoked the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against Ebin Paul, the prime accused in the arson attempt at the historic Kadavumbhagam Synagogue in Ernakulam, as investigators probe a suspected wider terror conspiracy involving multiple handlers and possible links to terrorist elements abroad.

The police have invoked Sections 16(1)(b) and 18 of the UAPA. Section 16(1)(b) prescribes punishment for terrorist acts that do not result in the death of a person, while Section 18 deals with conspiracy, attempts, advocacy, abetment, advice or facilitation in connection with the commission of a terrorist act, or preparatory acts towards one.

The invocation of these provisions marks a significant escalation in the investigation, with police examining whether the synagogue arson was part of a broader terror-related operation.

Ernakulam Central Police submitted a report before the Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, bringing the case under the anti-terror law. The development is expected to pave the way for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the investigation.

Initially, Paul was booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections for attempting to set fire to a place of worship. However, investigators later uncovered digital evidence allegedly pointing to a wider conspiracy, with Paul suspected of acting on instructions from multiple handlers.

The police suspect the synagogue attack was not an isolated incident but part of a series of arson attacks allegedly carried out on the instructions of external handlers to assess his readiness before assigning him more sensitive targets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Investigators had initially considered waiting until they obtained comprehensive digital evidence, including records from Telegram servers. However, delays in securing overseas digital records and the availability of what investigators consider sufficient preliminary evidence prompted senior police officers to invoke the UAPA without waiting for the complete digital trail.

Police suspect multiple handlers

The Kochi City Police Commissioner Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar confirmed that investigators suspect several individuals had targeted and directed Paul as part of a broader operation.

“He is not the only person; from his background, several people have targeted Ebin Paul,” the Commissioner said.

“‘Targeting' means it has become evident in our investigation that they instructed him ‘go here, do this, do that.’ Because quite a few sensitive targets are involved, we have our suspicions. That is why we added the UAPA sections along with this and have taken it up for further investigation,” he told the media.

The police are yet to identify an unidentified handler whom Paul allegedly referred to as ‘Boss’ in encrypted communications. Retrieving relevant data and logs from his Telegram exchanges is expected to be crucial in tracing the handler and establishing the alleged chain of instructions.

The police are also examining suspected links to Pakistan-based terrorist elements as part of the wider probe. These links and the alleged role of external handlers remain under investigation.

Earlier arson attacks under investigation

The synagogue incident occurred in the early hours of October 12, when Paul allegedly poured petrol and attempted to set fire to the building’s front entrance. He fled the scene but police arrested him that afternoon at Patham Mile in Puthencruz.

Subsequent interrogation reportedly linked him to two earlier arson incidents in the Muvattupuzha area. Separate cases have been registered in connection with the alleged attacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incidents include an alleged petrol-bomb attack and fire at a used-car showroom, and the setting of fire to an unoccupied house.

The police suspect that these incidents may have been preliminary assignments intended to assess Paul’s willingness and ability to carry out attacks before he was directed towards sensitive religious and communal locations. Police are also examining the alleged role of external handlers in these incidents.

The investigation's supervision was transferred from the Ernakulam Central Police Station House Officer to Ernakulam Central Assistant Commissioner of Police Sibi Tom. A special police team also visited Pune to gather information from an educational institution where Paul had previously studied. Investigators are examining his background to establish when and how he may have come into contact with suspected external handlers or undergone radicalisation.

The police are expected to seek his custody again in the coming days to question him about the Muvattupuzha arson cases and establish the alleged operational chain behind the attacks.