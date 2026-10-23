Toys made from Kuruthola (coconut fronds) are a part of many childhoods, but for most, the fascination fades with time, certainly not for 66-year-old Narayanankutty of Cherur. He has nurtured a childhood pastime into a profession. Under the name 'Navaneeth Kuruthola Alangaram', he creates toys, decorative pieces and elaborate stage arrangements using coconut fronds for temples, weddings, films and cultural events.

Narayanankutty, who once worked as a wireman, began exploring other avenues when he found it difficult to get helpers to complete his work. He tried learning to play the Chenda (percussion) and the Kurumkuzhal (short flute), but neither pursuit lasted long. It was a temple visit that eventually set him on a different path.

"Twenty-five years back, I attended an event at a temple where the pillars were decorated with satin cloths in green, red, blue and yellow. Such decorations were not common at the time. Fascinated by it, I decided to try something similar at the Thenkulangara Bhagavathy Temple near my house. People liked it and appreciated my work, so I went on to decorate a couple more temples," he recalled.

However, the satin decorations soon proved difficult to sustain financially. The cloth was expensive to source and stitch, and it was easily damaged by the smoke, fire and oil commonly found in temples.

"That was when I thought, why not make decorations using coconut fronds? They are available in plenty at temples anyway," he said.

Kuruthola decorations at a wedding (left) and during a festival at the Kottapuram Shiva Temple in Thrissur. Photos: Special Arrangement.

The idea brought him back to the skills he had picked up during childhood. Recalling what he had been shown and taught about working with coconut fronds, Narayanankutty began making the decorations himself.

"After decorating a temple, I would take photographs and show them to other temples in the hope of getting more work. Although the payments were often modest, I continued my work," he added.

Over the years, his work has taken him beyond temple premises. Narayanankutty decorated sets for the song 'Pachakilikood' in the film 'Bangalore Days' (2014), the Onam celebration scene featuring the song 'Malare' in 'Premam' (2015) and the temple scene featuring 'Kolakuzhal Vili Ketto' in Nivedyam (2007).

ADVERTISEMENT

"I now receive work from prominent temples, including Thiruvambady, Paramekkavu, Guruvayur and Triprayar. I prepare decorations for wedding functions and baby showers. I also do decoration work for institutions such as the Kerala Sahitya Akademi and the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi," he added.

During summer vacations, Narayanankutty conducts workshops for students, introducing them to the art of making things from coconut fronds. He also attends Vidyarambham functions, where he makes items of their choice for children. His creations include parrots, balls, whistles, stars and fishes.

Sourcing the material, however, is not always easy. "Temples generally provide coconut fronds, but finding enough material for independent assignments is a challenge," he said. "I sometimes collect fronds when people cut down coconut trees," he added.

The craft also demands considerable time and patience. Since coconut fronds can wither quickly, much of the work has to be completed overnight to ensure that the decorations remain in good condition, he said.