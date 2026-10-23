Want to be part of Manorama Hortus? Volunteer registrations now open
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Registrations are now open for volunteering at Malayala Manorama's Hortus Literary and Cultural Festival, scheduled to take place in Kochi from December 3 to 6.
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Applicants must be aged 18 or above, and can apply by scanning the provided QR code to fill out a Google Form, with selected participants receiving training.
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For further information regarding the volunteering opportunity, interested individuals can contact the organisers at 97786 21182.
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Registrations are now open for volunteering at Malayala Manorama’s Hortus Literary and Cultural Festival.
The festival offers an opportunity to be part of the event, which will feature internationally acclaimed writers and artists. This year’s Hortus will be held at Subhash Park in Kochi from December 3 to 6.
Anyone aged 18 or above can register to volunteer. To register, kindly fill out the Google Form. Selected volunteers will receive training.
For more details, call 97786 21182.