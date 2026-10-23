The Kerala government has doubled the compensation the Forest Department pays farmers for crop losses caused by wildlife attacks, revising the rates for the first time since 2015.

According to an order issued by the Forest and Wildlife Department, compensation will now cover 100% of the assessed crop loss. The maximum compensation limit and restrictions on the number of applications have also been removed.

The decision follows a review that found the existing compensation rates inadequate. The Chief Wildlife Warden had recommended increasing the compensation and extending it to agricultural produce such as coconuts and cocoa.

Under the revised rates, farmers will receive ₹15 per coconut and ₹30 per kg of cocoa lost or damaged in wildlife attacks, subject to inspection.

Farmers must report the damage to the concerned authorities within 72 hours to two weeks and submit an application in the prescribed format within six months of the incident. Existing eligibility criteria and verification procedures will remain unchanged.