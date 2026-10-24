Adoor: Having witnessed nearly a century of legal battles, bitter disputes and verdicts, the old Adoor Munsiff Court building is set to pass into history. Declared unsafe, the 98-year-old structure will cease to house the court from Monday, when proceedings shift to the new court complex.



Built in Malayalam Era 1104 during the reign of the Travancore kings, the building has seen generations of litigants seek justice in disputes over land boundaries, property rights and family matters. As the court moves to its new premises, the old structure will pass into history, taking with it the stories of countless legal battles and personal struggles that unfolded within its walls.





