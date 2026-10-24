Thodupuzha: Protests have been raised over the suspension of rural bus services on Sundays and public holidays, with commuters facing difficulties due to the lack of transport. The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has also been suspending services on these days, amid complaints against private bus operators for skipping Sunday trips on several routes.

The Grama Vandi service operated from the Moolamattom depot has also reportedly remained off the road on holidays. Launched with the support of the Arakkulam and Kudayathoor panchayats, the service did not operate for four consecutive days from last Sunday, according to local complaints.

The bus serves routes that lack regular bus services. Its suspension on holidays is causing difficulties for ordinary commuters who depend on it for travel. The decision not to operate the service on government holidays has also drawn protests. The service caters to areas where regular bus services are unavailable. Its suspension on holidays has caused hardship for ordinary commuters who rely on it for their daily travel. The decision to discontinue services on government holidays has prompted further protests.

Several rural services from the Thodupuzha depot are also reportedly not operating on Sundays. Depot authorities cite low passenger numbers on holidays as the reason for these suspensions. However, local residents have questioned the decision, pointing out that people still need public transport to commute to work and travel for other essential purposes. Commuters have also expressed concern that repeated service cancellations could affect passenger numbers and ticket collections on days when services resume

Meanwhile, private buses reportedly continue to operate profitably on routes where KSRTC services have been suspended, raising questions among residents about the availability of public transport in rural areas.