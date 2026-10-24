Kozhikode: In a shocking revelation from Peruvayal in Kozhikode, police have confirmed that the death of a four-month-old infant in October last year was a case of brutal murder. The child was allegedly beaten to death by her alcoholic father after he flew into a rage over the baby crying at night.

Police have arrested the father, Shijin, a native of Vayalkkara in Kuttikkattoor, on murder charges. The infant's mother, Anjana, has also been taken into custody for deliberately concealing the crime.

Post-mortem exposes brutal assault

The incident took place on 1 Oct 2025. Shijin and Anjana initially brought the unresponsive infant to a local hospital, claiming the baby was not waking up and that mucus was flowing from her nose. Due to her critical condition, the child was immediately transferred to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, where she succumbed while undergoing treatment.

Although the death was initially passed off as a natural occurrence, the post-mortem examination revealed clear evidence of severe physical assault, ruling out natural causes.

Mother's confession leads to arrests

Despite the autopsy findings, Anjana initially kept quiet about the abuse. However, growing suspicions among residents prompted the police to step in and subject her to detailed questioning. Anjana eventually confessed that Shijin, an alcoholic, had beaten the infant in a fit of anger because the child would not stop crying.

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Following her confession, police formally registered a murder case against Shijin and arrested Anjana for suppressing evidence and protecting the accused.