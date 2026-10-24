Kozhikode: As the State School Sports Meet, Kerala’s biggest sporting spectacle, kicks off in Kozhikode tomorrow, Malayala Manorama has a bonanza of prizes in store for athletes, spectators and readers alike.

In association with Happy Peanut Butter, Manorama has lined up a series of contests with exciting rewards. While the meet’s top performers stand to win attractive prizes, visitors to the Manorama Fan Point at the NIT campus in Chathamangalam, the main venue, can also take home gifts.

TVM take lead in overall title race at State School Sports Meet

Hosts Thiruvananthapuram have surged into a commanding lead in the race for the overall championship as the swimming events at the State School Sports Meet concluded at the Aquatic Centre in Pirappancode on Friday.

Thiruvananthapuram topped the points table with 606 points, far ahead of Ernakulam (160) and Thrissur (120). The capital district also emerged champions in boxing, judo and gymnastics.

With only athletics and 11 games events remaining in the meet, which begins in Kozhikode tomorrow, Thiruvananthapuram are well placed to retain the overall title. The Golden Cup will be awarded based on the combined points scored in athletics and the games events. Thiruvananthapuram had clinched the overall title in the previous two editions, largely on the strength of its swimming performance. The events this year, too, saw several state records being set.

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State records