The future of the proposed Anakkampoyil-Kalladi-Meppadi twin-tunnel road project remains uncertain as two expert committees appointed to assess its safety and feasibility have yet to submit their final reports, delaying a decision by the state government. Meanwhile, the CPM has launched a protest demanding clarity on the project.

Public Works Minister P K Basheer told reporters that the government would take a final decision after examining the committees’ findings. He expressed hope that the reports would be submitted within this month.

The committees were constituted following a devastating landslip near the tunnel-mouth area at Kalladi in Wayanad on July 7. Eight people were killed and nine injured when a massive surge of water, slush and boulders swept down from the upper reaches of the site. More than a dozen others narrowly escaped.

The government had directed the panels to submit their reports within a month of their appointment. However, more than 100 days after the disaster, the final assessments are still awaited, prolonging uncertainty over the ambitious infrastructure project.

Soil accumulation under scrutiny

The large quantity of soil accumulated near the tunnel mouth has come under scrutiny following the disaster. Asked why it had not been removed, Basheer said the company executing the project had informed the government that the soil was required for construction work and that removing it would be difficult.

The minister maintained that necessary safety precautions had been taken at the site. However, the accumulation of soil and the potential risks it poses remain key concerns in the wake of the mudslide.

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An expert panel comprising Dr Santhosh G Thampi of the National Institute of Technology, Kozhikode, and Dr Sreelesh R, a scientist at the National Centre for Earth Science Studies (NCESS), recently visited the disaster site and conducted a preliminary inspection.

The panel's findings are expected to help assess the site's geological conditions and the safety implications of the proposed twin-tunnel road.

CPM protests over uncertainty

The CPM has taken up the issue through a protest, demanding clarity on the project's future. The government is expected to decide on the next course of action after reviewing the expert committees' findings, particularly the safety concerns highlighted by the July 7 disaster.

The proposed twin-tunnel road is intended to provide an alternative to the busy Thamarassery Ghat Road, connecting Anakkampoyil in Kozhikode district with Kalladi near Meppadi in Wayanad. The mudslide has intensified scrutiny of the project's safety and underscored the need for a comprehensive technical assessment before the government decides how to proceed.