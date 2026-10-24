Periya: A wild visitor from the Western Ghats has made a surprise appearance in Ayampara, near Periya. Locals were captivated when a rare Hanuman langur, a species typically confined to dense forest ranges, wandered into their residential neighbourhood.

The primate was spotted at Urulamkodi in Ayampara. Since these creatures rarely venture into rural settlements, it remains a mystery how it ended up so far from its natural habitat.

Hanuman langurs are native to the Western Ghats across Goa, Karnataka, and Kerala. Belonging to the Semnopithecus genus, these are Old World monkeys which are also called Grey Langur.

In this district, they are known to inhabit the forest belts of Iriyanni and Ranipuram. It is suspected that this particular langur may have strayed away from its troop.

Unlike common macaques, langurs have a slender build, a greyish or yellowish-brown coat, and a distinctive black face, ears, and hands. Their tails are exceptionally long, often exceeding the length of their bodies. They are primarily folivorous, feeding mostly on leaves and wild foliage.