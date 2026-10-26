Kozhikode: The body of Sudheesh, 32, an Army personnel attached to the Madras Engineer Group, who went missing after falling into the Chaliyar river near Oorkkadavu bridge on Saturday evening, was recovered on Monday during a search operation by fire and rescue services personnel.

The body was found beneath the Oorkkadavu regulator bridge, close to the spot where Sudheesh, a native of Mundakkal near Poovattuparamba, fell into the river.

Sudheesh reportedly slipped into the river while preparing to cast a fishing net near the regulator bridge on Saturday evening. He had arrived home on leave last Wednesday.

An Instagram video shared by his wife a day before he went missing shows the couple setting out from home for a fishing trip, carrying a net and other equipment. The video offers a glimpse of Sudheesh’s passion for fishing in local rivers and streams.

The fishing net was also found entangled around his body when it was recovered.

Sudheesh is survived by his wife, Shwetha, and daughter, Ira.