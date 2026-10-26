Four workers injured as compound wall collapses near Balaramapuram
-
Four workers sustained injuries following the collapse of a hollow brick compound wall in Thiruvananthapuram.
-
-
The incident occurred while the labourers were cleaning a drain as part of a local panchayat project, following heavy rainfall.
-
-
The injured individuals were promptly transported to nearby hospitals for medical treatment while police investigate the event.
Mail This Article
Thiruvananthapuram: Four workers were injured after a compound wall collapsed on them while they were cleaning a drain at Vedivechankovil near Balaramapuram in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.
The workers were cleaning a drain as part of a panchayat project when the wall, made of hollow bricks, collapsed. The incident reportedly occurred after heavy rain in the area over the past two days. According to preliminary information, the wall was part of a local resident's plot.
While three of the injured were shifted to the Medical College Hospital, the fourth was taken to a nearby hospital. The Naruvamoodu police are investigating into the incident.