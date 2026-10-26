Man kills sister, hangs self in Thrissur's Paliakkara
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A 63-year-old woman named Indira and her 58-year-old brother Appu were found dead at a home in Chittissery, Thrissur.
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Police suspect Appu killed his sister before ending his own life, as Indira was found with her wrist slashed and a pillow over her face, while Appu was found hanging.
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The bodies were discovered by Appu's son, and local police have registered a case to investigate the yet-unproven motive behind the incident.
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Thrissur: A woman was killed, allegedly by her brother, who then ended his own life at Chittissery in Paliakkara.
The bodies of Indira, 63, and her younger brother Appu, 58, residents of Chamaparambu in Chittissery, were found on Monday morning, with Indira lying in her bedroom while Appu was found hanging in the kitchen. Indira had her wrist slashed and a pillow over her face.
According to the police, the bodies were first noticed by Vaishnav, Appu’s son, who works in the Excise Department. Vaishnav was sleeping on the upper floor of the house with his wife and two children. When Vaishnav’s wife woke up in the morning, she found the door locked from outside. She immediately called Vaishnav, who managed to open the door, after which he found the bodies of his father and aunt.
Appu’s wife was away from home with the couple's second son Jishnu, who lived nearby. Puthukkad police have registered a case and are investigating. The reasons for the murder and suicide were yet to be ascertained.