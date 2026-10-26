Man stabs younger brother to death following altercation in Idukki
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A domestic dispute in Shalyampara, Idukki, resulted in a man allegedly stabbing his younger brother, Anil, to death following a heated argument.
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The suspect, identified as the victim's elder brother Prasad, was taken into custody by the Vellathooval police following the incident.
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Despite being rushed to the Adimali Taluk Hospital after the attack, the victim succumbed to his severe injuries.
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Idukki: A domestic dispute ended in tragedy at Shalyampara near Vellathooval in Idukki, where a man allegedly stabbed his younger brother to death following a heated argument on Monday evening.
The deceased has been identified as Anil (42), a resident of Kaithaplakkal House, Shalyampara. Vellathooval police have taken the victim’s elder brother, Prasad—locally known as 'Kanchan Prasad'—into custody in connection with the incident.
According to police, the incident occurred around 6 PM at Anil's residence in Shalyampara. An argument broke out between the brothers, during which Prasad allegedly attacked Anil with a knife, inflicting severe injuries.
Although Anil was immediately rushed to the Adimali Taluk Hospital, he succumbed to his injuries at around 7:15 PM.
The Vellathooval police have registered a case and initiated further legal proceedings.