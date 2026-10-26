​Idukki: A domestic dispute ended in tragedy at Shalyampara near Vellathooval in Idukki, where a man allegedly stabbed his younger brother to death following a heated argument on Monday evening.

​The deceased has been identified as Anil (42), a resident of Kaithaplakkal House, Shalyampara. Vellathooval police have taken the victim’s elder brother, Prasad—locally known as 'Kanchan Prasad'—into custody in connection with the incident.

​According to police, the incident occurred around 6 PM at Anil's residence in Shalyampara. An argument broke out between the brothers, during which Prasad allegedly attacked Anil with a knife, inflicting severe injuries.

​Although Anil was immediately rushed to the Adimali Taluk Hospital, he succumbed to his injuries at around 7:15 PM.

​The Vellathooval police have registered a case and initiated further legal proceedings.