Munnar: The Munnar Grama Panchayat has launched an eviction drive targeting unauthorized street vendors encroaching on pedestrian pathways across the town. As part of the operation, illegal stalls erected at the entrance to the Rainbow Bridge, a key pedestrian corridor heavily frequented by both tourists and residents, were dismantled.

Another roadside kiosk behind the Mattupetty auto-rickshaw stand was also removed on the day of the recent hartal. Despite protests from a section of local residents, officials proceeded with the removal. The eviction drive was led by Panchayat Assistant Secretary K P. Krishnapillai.

Panchayat President S. Vijayakumar said notices were issued to over 50 street vendors operating on pedestrian walkways, directing them to vacate in accordance with Supreme Court guidelines. He added that further eviction proceedings would be carried out after reviewing their responses.

Measures against organized begging

In a related move, panchayat authorities turned away groups of beggars arriving from neighboring states, a practice commonly seen during weekends and peak tourist seasons. These individuals, often dropped off in vehicles along the Old Munnar Bypass Road, were congregating in high-footfall areas, including the Rainbow Bridge, causing significant obstruction to pedestrians.

Vijayakumar said two staff members were designated to monitor key entry points and intercept incoming groups.