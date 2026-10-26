Guruvayur: Passengers were left stranded on the platform despite their train having already arrived at the station.

The Chennai Egmore Express, scheduled to depart Guruvayur at 11.15 pm, typically pulls onto the platform by 9.00 pm. It is standard practice for daily commuters and devotees returning from temple darshan to board early to secure seats in the unreserved (general) compartments. Last night, however, all passengers who had boarded early were ordered off the train, and the compartment doors were locked shut. The doors were reopened only 45 minutes prior to departure.

Railway authorities cited security protocols and battery drainage - caused by running lights and fans before the engine is powered up - as reasons for the measure. Frustrated by the ordeal, passengers have submitted a formal complaint to railway officials, demanding an end to this passenger-unfriendly practice.