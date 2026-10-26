Muttom: The rising stray dog population in Muttom town and its surrounding areas has become a significant safety concern for pedestrians and two-wheeler riders.

Key hubs such as the taxi stand, the town centre, and Kurishupally Junction, along with several interior pockets, have turned into major gathering points for stray packs. Their unrestrained presence in crowded public spaces has raised safety concerns, particularly among school children.

Territorial fights among these dogs frequently spill onto main roads, creating a risk of vehicle accidents. Unrestrained domestic dogs are also contributing to the problem. Despite local panchayat regulations making registration and licensing mandatory for pet owners, compliance remains poor.

A sterilization drive organized by the local panchayat several years ago yielded little long-term impact on controlling the canine population. Compounding the problem is the improper disposal of waste along roadsides, which provides a steady food source and keeps the packs rooted in these areas.

The risk remains high, with occasional incidents of dog bites, some involving children, being reported. Despite repeated appeals from local residents and civic groups urging the administration to manage the situation, authorities have yet to take decisive action.