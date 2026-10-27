Eco-friendly check dams built in Palakkad's Kalchadi to secure wildlife water supply
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Eco-friendly check dams have been built across forest streams in the Kalchadi region to secure drinking water for wildlife during the summer.
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The conservation project was successfully delivered through a collaborative effort involving the Kerala Forest Department, local societies, and college students.
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The initiative was actively supported and led by forestry officials alongside academic staff and student representatives from K.M.M. College.
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Nenmara: Eco-friendly check dams have been constructed across forest streams in the Kalchadi region to ensure drinking water availability for wildlife during the summer months. The conservation initiative was carried out with the active participation of college students.
The project was jointly organized by the Nelliyampathy Range of the Kerala Forest Department, the Kollengode Ashrayam Rural Development Society, and the Department of Social Work at K.M.M. College of Arts and Science, Thrikkakara.
The drive was led by Nelliyampathy Section Forest Officer S. Manoj, Beat Forest Officer N. Sinoop, Society Secretary P.R. Anilkumar, Vice President C. Prashanth, and Coordinator A.G. Sasikumar.
Other key participants included K.M.M. College Assistant Professor Arjun Shaji, G. Abhijith, Pradeep Karipode, Suneesh Tharappadam, Aswathi S., P.V. Bhavapriya, G. Ajith, Rehna Haridas, and Balan Kalchadi.