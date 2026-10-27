Wayanad: With the River Kabani recording alarmingly low water levels and signs of crop loss emerging, Wayanad's border villages are bracing for a difficult summer after a sharp rainfall deficit. Elected representatives from the drought-prone Pulppally and Mullankolly panchayats will meet ministers and senior officials in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday to draw up an action plan to address the looming water crisis and long-term climate challenges.

Wayanad recorded a 53 per cent rainfall deficit between June 1 and September 30, receiving only 114.49 cm of rain. Representatives from the two panchayats have called for urgent measures to mitigate the impact of the dry spell, which they fear could worsen under El Nino conditions.

Ministers handling Water Resources and Agriculture, along with senior officials from the departments concerned, are expected to attend the meeting.

The region bordering Karnataka has increasingly experienced prolonged dry spells, with its climate reflecting the drier conditions of the Deccan Plateau.

Check dams, water bodies need urgent attention

Mullankolly panchayat president Lissy Sabu said water levels in wells and ponds were significantly lower than in previous years, leaving many water bodies with supplies sufficient only for the immediate future.

“We are already experiencing the kind of drought-like conditions we usually see only in January and February,” she said.

The panchayat has built around 60 check dams with public participation. Sabu said the shutters of check dams maintained by the Minor Irrigation Department needed urgent repairs and renovation, as several were in poor condition.

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Sulthan Bathery MLA I C Balakrishnan had earlier raised the issue in the Assembly, calling for check dams to be built across the Kabani in cooperation with Karnataka to benefit communities on both banks.

Sabu also called for long-term measures to tap the river's water through minor irrigation projects undertaken jointly with Karnataka.

“It is high time the Kadamanthode Dam project in the Kabani basin is implemented in Pulppally, as it would substantially reduce drought impacts in Mullankolly,” she said.

Wayanad uses only 4 TMC of its 20.56 TMC water allocation

Despite Kerala's allocation of 20.56 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of water from the Kabani sub-basin, Wayanad currently uses only around 4 TMC, highlighting the scope for expanding water storage and irrigation infrastructure.

The Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT), constituted in 1990 following disputes over the sharing of Cauvery water, allocated 30 TMC annually to Kerala in its 2007 award, including 20.56 TMC for Wayanad.

The proposed Kadamanthode and Thondar dam projects are intended to help the district make better use of its share. However, the preparation of detailed project reports (DPRs) has been delayed.

The state government had earmarked ₹2.3 crore for preparing the DPRs, but the amount has not yet been released, according to information available. In July, the government invited expressions of interest for preparing the reports and granted administrative sanction of ₹5.15 crore for the projects.

The revised Kadamanthode project envisages a storage capacity of 0.51 TMC, against the 1.53 TMC allocation mentioned for the project under the tribunal's award.

The original proposal involved seven small and medium dams to utilise the full allocation. However, following protests over the displacement of residents, the plan was scaled down. The revised proposal includes a mini dam measuring 490 metres in length and 28 metres in height, with a reservoir spread across 123 hectares.

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Drought fears revive memories of 2024

Wayanad has experienced severe rainfall deficits in previous years. The district recorded a 55 per cent shortfall in 2016 and a 59 per cent deficit in 2023, followed by a severe drought in 2024.

During the extreme drought in April 2024, the Kabani had nearly dried up, exposing stretches of rocks and sand. Water from the Karappuzha Reservoir had to be released through rivers and canals to sustain the river.

This year, however, the Karappuzha Reservoir itself is recording alarmingly low water levels, adding to concerns over the district's water security.

Agriculture Minister T Siddique said preparations were underway to tackle the rainfall deficit. Along with immediate relief measures, the government would step up efforts to harness Wayanad's allocated share of the Cauvery basin waters, he said.

Wednesday's meeting is expected to finalise an action plan covering the mapping of existing check dams, the restoration of water bodies, the rejuvenation of canals and regulators, and the desilting of reservoirs, rivers and streams.