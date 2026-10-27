Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday reiterated his outrage at the perceived eagerness of Cheranalloor Police to insulate the accused, the minor son of a judge, whose brazen driving had killed 55-year-old Jayabalakrishnan, from serious charges.

"I asked the DGP on what basis were weak sections, which could easily fetch bail, charged against a person who had killed a poor man with his reckless driving. The government is under no obligation to justify the irresponsible deeds of the police," Chennithala said while responding to an adjournment motion moved in the Assembly today.

"I have no problem admitting to the failures of the police department. Pinarayi Vijayan had been home minister for 10 years. Not once has he admitted to the mistakes of the police. But I am very open. If the police had erred, I will say so," the home minister said.

On Monday too, the home minister had expressed surprise at the quick bail granted to the accused. "Usually, bail is not granted in such cases. The court's move came as a surprise," the home minister said in response to a submission moved by Opposition Leader Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday.

The home minister told the House on Tuesday that the government had initiated corrective measures the moment it was known that the police had refused to include the 'culpable homicide' clause in the chargesheet. "I immediately called up the DGP and told him that this is a very serious matter," he said.

The home minister said he had talked to the family members of Jayabalakrishnan and had accepted all their three demands. One, action against the police officer who had forced them to delete mobile phone images taken of the accused inside the police station. "I told them that not just this police officer but we will also find out the officers who had refused to register an FIR in the case with the relevant provisions in the law and proceed against them," Chennithala said.

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Two, cancel the bail of the accused. "The Juvenile Magistrate should not have given bail under any circumstances. The police insisted on hearing the case that night itself, and bail was granted. What is happening in our country?" he wondered. "Next day (October 26), we slapped more sections, but still the accused was granted bail. The police have now been instructed to file an appeal in the higher court to get the bail cancelled," the home minister said.

Three, action against the judge, the father of the accused. "The government cannot take action against a judge. What we can do instead is register a case against the father of the minor who drove the car. We have done that, and this we have informed in writing to the High Court registrar. Now, it is the responsibility of the High Court to act. I am sure the court will take action," he said.

The Home Minister was highly critical of the judge's actions. "The judge has done something grievously wrong. A judge is not supposed to visit a police station other than for official purposes. How could he then visit a police station? His behaviour was so rude when the children of the deceased tried to talk to him. Such behaviour is unacceptable. That is why we have taken a case against the owner of the car and informed the High Court registrar. What more can a government or the police do?" he asked.

On the other hand, he lauded the manner in which the police responded to the Nedumbassery accident in which a speeding luxury car rammed into a scooter, killing three youths.

"The accused had drinks from six bars, the evidence was collected, and action was taken against these six bars. All available CCTV visuals were collected, and everything related to the rash driving was brought to light. The upshot: the accused has still not received bail," the home minister said.

With the home minister himself taking the police to task, normally there will be nothing left for the opposition to say. However, Opposition Leader Pinarayi Vijayan found a way to turn Chennithala's self-critical words against him.

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"You were emotional and said the same things when the Nedumbassery accident happened. In fact, your approach was right. But what was the result? Though you said the right words, did it in any way change the thinking of the police. Now, after what happened in Cheranalloor, you are forced to talk with even greater agitation," Pinarayi said.

Basically, he was saying that the police was not taking the home minister seriously. "Earlier, in this very House, you said the police will not strike on the head of students. But the police did," Pinarayi said. "You are saying all the right things, but the fact is, the police force has least regard for them," he said.