Doha: Speaking at the South Kerala Carnival organised by Pravasi Welfare Southern Connect, Welfare Party State General Secretary S Irshad highlighted the pivotal role played by non-resident Keralites in the state's development, noting that their contributions often go unrecognised relative to their collective impact.

Inaugurating the cultural conference, Irshad stated that despite being one of the largest demographics supporting Kerala's socio-economic growth, expatriates often lack the organised influence that smaller groups leverage to secure their demands. He urged the diaspora to transcend traditional political affiliations and forge a strong, unified identity to protect their fundamental rights, especially as job markets across the Gulf face unprecedented challenges.

Upholding constitutional values

Addressing the gathering, Irshad emphasised the necessity of political awareness among expatriates in contemporary times. He urged the community to actively defend constitutional values, brotherhood, and human dignity against divisive forces, remarking that politics inevitably touches every aspect of human life and should be grounded in empathy and solidarity.

Excellence awards and key attendees

The event was presided over by Pravasi Welfare State President R Chandramohan. Prominent community leaders present included Indian Community Benevolent Forum (ICBF) Vice President Rasheed Ahmed, ISC Managing Committee member Aseem MT, Pravasi Welfare Vice President Ahmed Shafi, Team Welfare Captain Sanjay Cherian, alongside district leaders Naseer Haneefa, H Mansoor, Salim Kunjumohammed, Zaheer Kottayam, Abdussalam, and Sundaran.

As part of the celebrations, the Southern Connect Excellence Awards were presented to outstanding achievers in various fields. Shiyas Kottaram was honoured for contributions to business, Anushree Shine and Fayis Najeeb Haneefa for excellence in sports, and Mallika Babu for her achievements in the arts.

General Convener Thaseen Ameen welcomed the gathering, while Convener Bhavya Saneesh proposed the vote of thanks.

Disclaimer: This content has been published directly from press releases provided by the organisers without editorial modification.