Thiruvananthapuram: The Food Safety Department has destroyed 568 litres of used cooking oil and 7,000 fried snacks prepared in unhygienic conditions during a statewide inspection drive under Operation Thelima 2.0. The licences of 32 establishments were also suspended for violating food safety standards.

The inspections were conducted from 3 am on Tuesday, October 27, with 56 teams checking 160 snack-making units across the state, Health and Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan said.

The teams used specialised equipment to test the quality of used cooking oil on the spot. Oil that failed to meet the prescribed quality standards was destroyed, along with 7,000 fried snacks that had been prepared in unhygienic conditions and stored for distribution.

A food safety department official checking the quality of cooking oil during the state wide inspection conduted as part of Operation Thelima. Photo: Special arrangement

The department issued 23 notices to establishments where violations were detected, directing them to make the necessary corrections. Six cases were recommended for further legal action, while proceedings involving fines were recommended against 80 establishments.

Repeatedly heating cooking oil or using it for prolonged periods can degrade its quality and increase the concentration of harmful chemical compounds. Under food safety standards, cooking oil with total polar compounds (TPC) exceeding 25 per cent must not be reused.

The department has advised food businesses to regularly check the quality of cooking oil and ensure that oil no longer fit for use is disposed of in accordance with regulations.

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Operation Thelima 2.0 is a continuation of the department's first phase of the drive, which focused on ensuring the quality and safety of fried food products.

Muraleedharan said inspections and enforcement measures against the unsafe reuse of cooking oil and other food safety violations would continue.