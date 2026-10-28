Kochi: The trial in the sensational Ariyil Shukoor murder case concluded at the CBI Special Court in Kochi on Wednesday, with the verdict scheduled to be pronounced on November 12.

The trial began on May 5, 2025, before CBI Special Court-III Judge P Shabarinath. Over the 17-month proceedings, the court examined 41 witnesses. The case will be taken up again on November 9 as part of the proceedings ahead of the verdict.

Ariyil Abdul Shukoor, a leader of the Muslim Students Federation (MSF), was murdered on February 20, 2012, at Valluvan Kadavu in Keezhara, Kannur district.

The case was initially investigated by the local police. Shukkoor's mother, P C Aathikka, subsequently pursued a legal battle up to the Supreme Court, following which the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the probe.

Among the 33 people named as accused in the case are P Jayarajan, who was then the CPM Kannur district secretary; T V Rajesh, a former Kalliasseri MLA; and Shyamjith, son of CPM state secretary M V Govindan. Two of the accused died, leaving 31 to face trial.

The verdict could also determine the political future of these CPM leaders.

The CBI's chargesheet listed 81 witnesses, along with 238 documents and 21 material objects. During the trial, the defence presented three additional witnesses, while the prosecution produced one additional witness.

Senior public prosecutor M Navas and assistant public prosecutor K Padmanabhan appeared for the CBI. Senior advocate B Raman Pillai represented the accused.