Iritty: Commuters traveling along the Thalassery–Coorg interstate highway are facing severe disruptions due to extensive potholes and recurrent gridlocks on the Makutta Ghat stretch. The deteriorated condition of the road, which connects Kerala with the Kodagu district of Karnataka, has turned travel through the region into a major hazard.

Traffic congestion along the Makutta–Perumbadi section has become routine as vehicles struggle to navigate the damaged surface. On Sunday night, a gridlock that began around 11 pm lasted until 4 am the following morning, leaving motorists stranded for nearly five hours.

Frequent breakdowns and minor accidents caused by vehicles plunging into deep craters remain the primary cause of these disruptions. The latest blockade occurred after multiple vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, became stuck in deep ruts near Methiyadippara.

The Makutta Ghat road passes through the reserve forests of Karnataka between the Kootupuzha Bridge and Perumbadi. The complete absence of mobile network coverage in this forested corridor prevents stranded passengers from calling for assistance. Furthermore, stepping out of vehicles is unsafe due to the presence of wildlife, particularly wild elephants, forcing travelers to remain inside their vehicles until the road is cleared.

The rapid deterioration has drawn criticism given that ₹11.75 crore was recently spent to renovate the corridor across three stretches. Despite this investment, a 1.1-kilometre section deteriorated within a month of completion. Heavy rains have washed away the asphalt, forming deep trenches along several segments, with the area near the Methiyadippara Hanuman Temple identified as the most dangerous.

The breakdown of the road surface so soon after renovation has raised serious concerns regarding the quality of the construction work. Commuters note that the road shoulders were not reinforced with concrete, causing vehicle tires to slide into the unpaved edges. Additionally, waterlogging prevents drivers from gauging the depth of the potholes, significantly increasing the risk of accidents during night travel.