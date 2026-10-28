Kozhikode: Amid a raging controversy in the state over police inaction and alleged lapses in handling accident cases involving underage drivers and influential vehicle owners, Meppayur police in Kozhikode district have swiftly registered a case against the father of a 16-year-old boy who died in a scooter accident, for allegedly allowing his unlicensed minor son to ride the vehicle.

The deceased, Ajal Praveen, a native of Iringath near Koyilandy, died at a private hospital in Kozhikode city around midnight on Tuesday after sustaining serious injuries in the accident. The case was registered against his father, Praveen, 50, who is the registered owner of the scooter.

The action comes amid mounting criticism of the police over their handling of a fatal accident at Cheranalloor in Ernakulam district involving a Mercedes-Benz car allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy. The accident claimed the life of scooterist Jayabalakrishnan. Four police personnel were suspended on Tuesday over alleged lapses in handling the case. During the initial stages of the investigation, the police reportedly maintained that registering a case against the vehicle owner would be difficult because he was a judge and that legal advice was required. Following widespread criticism, a case was registered against Additional District Judge Rino Francis Xavier, the registered owner of the car involved in the accident.

The police had also faced severe criticism over the delayed action in the Mini Cooper accident at Nedumbassery, which claimed the lives of three students. The 19-year-old driver was allegedly speeding under the influence of alcohol.

Against this backdrop, the swift action by Meppayur police in the latest case has drawn attention.

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The Meppayur accident occurred around 9.30 pm on Tuesday at Madathilkulangara, near Narakkod Junction in Meppayur. According to police, Ajal and two others travelling on the scooter sustained serious injuries. Ajal later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Family members said Ajal had taken the scooter from home and was heading to the gym with his friends when the accident occurred.

Some residents reportedly told the police that the scooter may have hit a street dog crossing the road. However, the exact cause of the accident is yet to be established.

“We have received statements from some residents that the scooter hit a street dog crossing the road. We will investigate the actual cause of the accident,” a police officer attached to Meppayur police station said.

The case against Praveen was registered under Sections 281, 106(1) and 125(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Sections 199A(1), 199A(2), 5, 180, 4 and 181 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.