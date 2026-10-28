While they continue to outrun their competitors on the track, two young athletic stars from Palakkad remain trapped in an uphill battle against extreme poverty.

G Akshaya’s mother, Soumya, standing outside their single-room thatched house in Modakkodu, Panangattiri.

G Akshaya secured the gold medal in the senior 3000m event at the Kerala State School Athletics Meet, while M Iniya bagged the bronze medal in the junior 3000m event. Yet, their impressive athletic feats stand in stark contrast to the grim reality of their living conditions.

G Akshaya

Unfulfilled promises and leaky roofs

Akshaya, a Plus Two student at RPMHS Panangattiri, lives with her five-member family in a small single-room thatched structure in Modakkodu Koshakkuzhi, Panangattiri. The roof is barely held together with plastic flex banners to keep out the elements.

Meanwhile, Iniya, a Class 9 student at Parali HS, lives with her four-member family in a cramped single-room rented house. During rains, water leaks directly onto their kitchen stove, making basic meal preparation impossible.

This is not the first time the plight of these talented young runners has come to light. Following their medal-winning performances at the previous state meet, media reports highlighted their severe domestic struggles. Moved by their story, the then Minister for Education V Sivankutty publicly announced that the state government would provide housing for both families. However, months have passed, and no concrete action has been taken to fulfill that commitment.

Medical crises compound daily hardship

For Akshaya, the lack of proper housing is only part of a larger family crisis. Her older sister urgently requires heart transplant surgery, which remains indefinitely delayed due to a complete lack of funds. To make matters worse, her brother suffers from chronic asthma, adding to the medical bills and distress of the family.

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Despite the immense hurdles, both Akshaya and Iniya continue to train tirelessly and bring pride to their schools and district. Their achievements on the track highlight not only their incredible talent and resilience, but also the urgent need for the government to step in and honour its pledge.