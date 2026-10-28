Cheranalloor: The family of Jayabalakrishnan, who died after a Mercedes-Benz driven by a judge’s minor son hit his scooter on Monday, will approach the Kerala High Court seeking action against the 17-year-old accused and the Additional District Judge who owns the vehicle.

The family will implead itself in the petition filed by the police before the Additional Sessions Court seeking cancellation of the teenager’s bail. It also plans to file a private complaint before the High Court seeking action against the judge, who is the accused’s father.

Jaya Balakrishnan’s daughter, Bhadrakeerthi, said the family had faith in the police investigation and was withdrawing its protest based on assurances from the government.

When family members arrived at the Cheranalloor police station on Monday evening, police stopped political party workers who had arrived to stage a protest, triggering minor clashes. The daughter and her lawyer subsequently held discussions with the Assistant Commissioner of Police. The talks lasted more than three hours on Monday night.

The family is deeply agitated that the accused continues to remain out on bail despite several days having passed since the incident.