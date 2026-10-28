Hashim Cherayakkat is still coming to terms with how his shrimp farm in Cheliya evolved into a popular community hub for evening tea and conversation. When visitors began flocking to the farm to unwind, Hashim adapted to the trend, temporarily stepping back from commercial aquaculture to accommodate the growing interest in tourism.

However, determined not to abandon farming entirely, he is now working on an integrated model that balances agriculture with eco-tourism.

Today, the site known as Cheliya Water Village, is steadily developing into a notable local destination within the district. For Hashim, agriculture has always been a passion pursued alongside other ventures. A registered supplier with SIDCO who has explored various commercial initiatives, he previously managed a goat farm in Thusharagiri before entering the aquaculture sector.

He initially leased five acres near Kuniyilkkadavu Bridge in Atholi panchayat, cultivating Indian white prawns and tiger prawns in 2014 and 2018. However, just five days ahead of the scheduled harvest in 2018, devastating floods washed away the farm.

In 2024, Hashim returned to aquaculture by leasing 16 acres of backwaters in Cheliya, under Chengottukavu panchayat. His plan was to establish an integrated farm featuring biofloc shrimp aquaculture across three 25-cent ponds, alongside poultry, duck rearing, and vegetable farming. Although the biofloc infrastructure was not completed as originally planned, he went ahead with shrimp cultivation and widened the three-foot-wide bund cutting through the waterbody into a 15-foot pathway.

The expanded walkway began drawing casual visitors seeking scenic views. To accommodate them, Hashim arranged basic seating and instructed his farmhand to prepare and serve evening tea. Word quickly spread about the relaxing 250-metre walk through the waterbody and the open-air tea stall, drawing larger crowds.

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While Cheliya Water Village records fewer than a hundred visitors on weekdays, weekend footfall regularly crosses 1,000. The influx has created local economic opportunities, with nearby residents offering parking space on private plots for a fee. The tea stall on the farm's central bund now operates regularly in the evenings, and kayaking facilities have also been introduced.

Encouraged by the public response, Hashim is finalizing plans to establish a full-fledged agri-tourism enterprise without sidelining agricultural production. His plans include expanding aquaculture and vegetable farming. To accommodate overnight guests, he has leased an adjacent traditional ancestral home (tharavadu) facing the backwaters, which will be renovated while preserving its heritage architecture.

For inquiries, Cheliya Water Village can be reached at: +91 99956 83177.