Thrissur: Residents and local body members of Puthur panchayat in Thrissur have raised concerns over the proposed flyover at Kunjanampara in Marathakkara on NH 544, fearing that the project could split the panchayat into two, restrict access to local roads and make daily commutes difficult for residents.

The concerns come amid continuing issues in areas where National Highway construction has disrupted local connectivity, leaving residents struggling to cross to the opposite side of the highway. Puthur panchayat members have urged the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to provide underpasses and extend service roads to ensure that residents can access essential services, educational institutions, shops and religious places without taking long detours.

The panchayat, which covers an area of 79.07 sq km, has a population of around 50,000 across 24 wards. It comprises four villages: Marathakkara, Puthur, Mandamangalam and Kainur. According to panchayat officials, the NHAI has decided to construct a flyover at Kunjanampara junction on NH 544, along the Thrissur–Marathakkara–Ollur PWD road. The junction falls within Marathakkara village and connects Puthur panchayat limits with Thrikkur panchayat.

Following an all-party meeting, the panchayat has submitted a request to the NHAI seeking an underpass at Kunjanampara, along with connecting underpasses at Kothur Temple, Mannav Church Road and Althara Junction.

Panchayat president Bindu Sethumadhavan said a letter detailing these demands had been submitted to the highway authorities.

The panchayat has submitted a request to the NHAI seeking an underpass at Kunjanampara, along with connecting underpasses at Kothur Temple, Mannav Church Road and Althara Junction. Photo: Special Arrangement.

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According to Bindu, the proposed flyover could leave panchayat wards divided between the two sides of the highway, making it difficult for residents to travel between them. She also said that the absence of an underpass could force residents and school students to attempt to cross the highway amid fast-moving traffic. The Althara junction, she pointed out, does not have a traffic signal, increasing concerns over the risk of accidents.

Bindu added that bus services could also be affected if the service roads were not extended and an underpass was not provided. Puzhambalam Ward member NP Santhoshkumar said access from around six local roads to the main road would be restricted once the proposed flyover, located around 1.25 km from Puzhambalam, was constructed.

“If the service road is not extended and an underpass is not constructed, people will not even be able to reach the ration shop easily. They will have to travel an additional eight kilometres to reach their destination,” he told Onmanorama.

He added that several schools, shops and temples were located in the affected wards. Constructing the flyover without an underpass, he said, could restrict public access to these facilities and create difficulties for pedestrians.

Resident and Kunjanampara ward member Aljo Chandy said the panchayat was making every possible effort to secure an underpass and prevent the area from becoming an accident-prone stretch.

“Accidents are a common occurrence in the area. We are trying to prevent any future casualties,” he said. Aljo added that petitions were submitted to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan, district in-charge minister OJ Janeesh, Thrissur MP Suresh Gopi, MLA K Rajan, Kerala Chief Secretary Biswanath Sinha and District Collector Sikha Surendran, urging the authorities to address the concerns before the flyover project proceeds.